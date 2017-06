Miesha Tate Scrum: I Wish Cris Cyborg Would Have Punched Angela Magana Harder

(Courtesy of UFC)

In a media scrum before UFC 212, former UFC champion Miesha Tate talks life as a retired fighter, Ronda Rousey‘s future, Cris Cyborg vs. Angela Magana, and the recent breast-implant controversy in New York.

