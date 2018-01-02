Miesha Tate Rings in New Year with Pregnancy Announcement… with a Twist

It’s been a little more than a year since former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate walked out of the Octagon for the final time.

Tate lost to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in November of 2016, continuing a changing of the guard in women’s MMA. Since that time, she’s made the shift into the athlete management space, but for the New Year, she made possibly her biggest announcement yet. She is pregnant.

Though getting pregnant in and of itself isn’t too surprising now that Tate is done fighting, most fight fans will probably do a double take when they realize that Tate didn’t get pregnant with her longtime partner Bryan Caraway. Tate and Caraway had become one of the more prominent fighter couples in the sport over the course of several years, but part of Tate’s surprising pregnancy announcement was that it didn’t include Caraway.

“I’m at now moving into 2018. I have many things to be grateful for, but one stands out in particular. You see, there’s this man who has brought joy and happiness into my life in a way I’ve never known before. Johnny, thank you for that. I’m proud to announce we are expecting a beautiful baby girl,” Tate wrote on Instagram.

“Now, you can sit and speculate… or you can just be happy for us. I’d like to ask that everyone respect the fact that (like we have been) we would like to continue to live our private lives primarily out of the media.”