Miesha Tate, More than Seven-Months Pregnant, Fights Off Dog

Despite being more than seven-months pregnant, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate fought a much larger dog off of her pup recently.

As you can see in her photos, Tate’s dock, Skooter, is a tiny thing. The dog that bore down on it was a Cane Corso, according to Tate. A Cane Corso is a rather large, muscular dog.

“At nearly 28 inches at the shoulder and often weighing more than 100 pounds, with a large head, alert expression, and muscles rippling beneath their short, stiff coat, Corsi are at a glance intimidating creatures,” reads a description of the breed on the American Kennel Club’s website.

“Before I knew it the dog was over the top of Skooter and just as it went to bite, I tackled the dog. I pushed her off of my dog and quickly scooped up my pup as she ran off,” Tate recounted. “I couldn’t believe what happened it was all so fast. I stood there for a second in disbelief and shock, I could have lost my best friend that day.”

Tate’s pregnancy, of course, put her and her baby at an undiscernable amount risk when intervening to stop the larger animal from hurting her dog, but it was a split-second reaction and Tate didn’t appear to have suffered any significant injuries.

“Later, part of me felt guilt for potentially putting my baby in danger at 7-1/2 months pregnant, but it was instinct. I had no time to think and I am sure I would react the same way every time. There is no way I could have watched my dog get shredded to pieces,” she said.

“Two things surprised me though: one, I can still move pretty quick for a prego; and two, I still got some fighting spirit in me. Don’t push mama bear.”

