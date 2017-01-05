Miesha Tate Has Nose Surgery, and It ‘Feels Terrible Right Now’

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate underwent successful nose surgery on Wednesday to “straighten that very curvy septum.” Tate posted a photo to her Facebook page following the procedure, saying that her nose “feels terrible.”

The surgery went well and wasn’t “anything major,” according to Tate.

“Surgery went well! Hopefully when it’s all healed it will look good as new! I didn’t do anything major just smoothed out the broken uneven spots and straightened the septum, feels terrible right now,” she wrote.

The 30-year-old won the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight title in 2011 before losing it to Ronda Rousey in early 2012. She coached opposite Rousey on the 18th season of The Ultimate Fighter and lost to Rousey in a rematch at UFC 168. She won the UFC women’s 135-pound title at UFC 196 by chocking out then-champion Holly Holm in the final round.

After losing back-to-back fights in 2016, Tate announced her retirement from fighting. “Cupcake” now works as an analyst for Fox Sports.

