Miesha Tate and Daniel Cormier Butt Heads Over Ronda Rousey’s Next Move (video)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Daniel Cormier, Kenny Florian, and Miesha Tate have some advice for former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. Cormier and Tate in particular exchanged differing opinions on what’s best for Rousey.

