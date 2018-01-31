The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.
The current No. 1 in the Middleweight MMA Top 10 Rankings is UFC champion Robert Whittaker. He shifted from interim champion to undisputed champion when Georges St-Pierre took the title from Michael Bisping, but then vacated the belt a short time later.
Whittaker had been slated to fight at UFC 221, but has been sidelined because of a bad staph infection.
Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.
Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.
Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.
Men’s Middleweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Robert Whittaker
- Yoel Romero
- Luke Rockhold
- Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
- Gegard Mousasi
- Georges St-Pierre
- Chris Weidman
- Kelvin Gastelum
- Michael Bisping
- Derek Brunson