Mickey Gall Recounts Taking Out CM Punk and Sage Northcutt

February 2, 2017
1 Comment

Mickey Gall isn’t simply a youngster in the UFC, he’s also a youngster in the sport of mixed martial arts. Gall has two fights in the UFC and two prior to that. 

In his first fight in the Octagon, Gall had to deal with the pressure of welcoming an inexperienced superstar to the promotion, making quick work of former WWE champion CM Punk. 

In Gall’s return trip, he was handed a much more significant challenge in rising star Sage Northcutt. He didn’t skip a beat, however, also putting the finishing moves on Northcutt.

Though he doesn’t currently have a fight on tap, Gall talked about his arrival in the UFC, his fights thus far, and what direction he is headed.

  • Grandwizrd

    Wow, he “outgrappled” two unexperienced strikers!!! Where can I line up to buy tickets for his next exciting fight?

               

