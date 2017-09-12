Mickey Gall Books His Next Fight at UFC 217 in New York

                   
September 12, 2017
Mickey Gall is back.

The welterweight fighter who came to prominence after beating former WWE superstar CM Punk last year has booked his next fight against Randy Brown at UFC 217 in New York on Nov. 4.

UFC officials confirmed the fight via Newsday on Tuesday.

Gall (4-0) became a fast rising start after making quick work of Punk last September but proved his win was no fluke after he dispatched Sage Northcutt in equally impressive fashion three months later.

Now the New Jersey born grappler will get his most experienced opponent to date while facing another fighter discovered on UFC president Dana White’s reality series “Lookin’ for a Fight”.

Brown (9-2) will make his return to the Octagon after last fighting in February where he fell to Belal Muhammed by unanimous decision. Brown has gone 2-2 during his UFC campaign including wins over Brian Camozzi and Erick Montano.

Gall vs. Brown joins an already stacked UFC 217 lineup that includes three title fights with the middleweight championship bout between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre headlining the card from Madison Square Garden in New York.

