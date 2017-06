Michelle Waterson’s Body Tells a Story (ESPN Body Issue Video)



(Courtesy of ESPN)

UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson will be featured as a cover athlete for ESPN The Magazine’s BODY Issue, hitting newsstands July 7. “The Karate Hottie” opens up about being an MMA mom, learning to love her stretch marks and what she wants fighting to teach her daughter.

