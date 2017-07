Michelle Waterson Was ‘a Little Scared’ To Do Nude ESPN Body Issue

Michelle Waterson talks about her nude photo shoot for ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue, admitting that she was “a little scared” to bare it all.

