Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey: UFC on FOX 29 Road to the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

In anticipation of the Octagon touching down in Arizona for a hard hitting UFC on FOX 29, witness the extraordinary lives and thrilling training camps of six exceptional fighters in UFC Road to the Octagon: Poirier vs Gaethje.

A women’s strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson and Cortney Casey kicks off the main card at Gila River Arena in Glendale. Waterson is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in her 11-year fighting career. She looks to get back in the win column when she faces Casey, who is coming off a split decision loss to Felice Herrig.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Georges St-Pierre More Important than Conor McGregor for His Legacy

Tune in Saturday for full UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje Live Results and Fight Stats beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.