HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Expected to Headline Revamped UFC 222 Fight Card

featuredValentina Shevchenko: ‘I Will Not Stop’ Until the Referee Pulls Me Off

featuredDaniel Cormier Willing to Fight Alexander Gustafsson Again… On One Condition

MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update: February 6, 2018

Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey Added to UFC on FOX 29 in April

February 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

A new fight has been added to the upcoming UFC on FOX 29 card as Michelle Waterson will face off with Cortney Casey in a strawweight matchup on April 14 in Glendale, Arizona.

UFC officials confirmed the matchup via AZCentral on Thursday.Cortney Casey on Cage - UFC photo

Waterson (14-6) has fallen on tough times lately after winning her first two fights in the UFC by now dropping her two most previous bouts against Tecia Torres and Rose Namajunas. Waterson will not attempt to get back on track when she returns in April as part of the upcoming UFC on FOX card in Glendale.

Casey (7-5) has experienced her own ups and downs since first arriving in the UFC with wins over Randa Markos and Jessica Aguilar while dropping fights to Claudia Gadelha and Felice Herrig in her past four appearances. 

Waterson vs. Casey joins the UFC on FOX 29 card headlined by lightweight sluggers Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje as well as a welterweight showdown between Carlos Condit and Matt Brown. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA