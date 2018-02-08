Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey Added to UFC on FOX 29 in April

A new fight has been added to the upcoming UFC on FOX 29 card as Michelle Waterson will face off with Cortney Casey in a strawweight matchup on April 14 in Glendale, Arizona.

UFC officials confirmed the matchup via AZCentral on Thursday.

Waterson (14-6) has fallen on tough times lately after winning her first two fights in the UFC by now dropping her two most previous bouts against Tecia Torres and Rose Namajunas. Waterson will not attempt to get back on track when she returns in April as part of the upcoming UFC on FOX card in Glendale.

Casey (7-5) has experienced her own ups and downs since first arriving in the UFC with wins over Randa Markos and Jessica Aguilar while dropping fights to Claudia Gadelha and Felice Herrig in her past four appearances.

Waterson vs. Casey joins the UFC on FOX 29 card headlined by lightweight sluggers Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje as well as a welterweight showdown between Carlos Condit and Matt Brown.