Michelle Waterson Has ‘Bring Your Daughter to Work Day’ at Open Workouts

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Michelle Waterson didn’t just bring her daughter to work at the UFC on FOX 24 open workout, she included her as part of the festivities. Check it out as Waterson talks about including her daughter in her career, as she prepares to fight Rose Namajunas on Saturday.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas Gets the Side-Eye from Michelle Waterson’s Daughter

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram