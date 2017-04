Michelle Waterson Believes Rose Namajunas Fight Leads to UFC Title Shot

(Courtesy of UFC)

In a Monday luncheon with the media, Michelle Waterson talked about how a win over Rose Namajunas could lead to UFC gold. Waterson and Namajunas meet in the UFC on FOX 24 co-main event on Saturday in Kansas City.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson: UFC on FOX 24 Road to the Octagon

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram