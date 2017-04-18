HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones UFC 200 NY Faceoff

featuredDana White Angling for Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Rematch for UFC 214

featuredDana White: ‘Demetrious Johnson Could Be the GOAT’

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredExpect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Stakes Claim as Best Champion Ever (UFC on FOX 24 Results)

Michelle Nicolini Taking it One Fight at a Time Ahead of Friday’s ONE: Kings of Destiny

April 18, 2017
No Comments

The two top fighters in ONE Championship’s women’s strawweight division will go head to head on Friday night. Michelle Nicolini faces Irina Mazepa in a bout that will have undisputed number one status on the line. The Brazilian is well aware of the significance of this contest.

The fight is set for ONE: Kings of Destiny at the MOA Arena in Manila.

“She’s a good fighter and I’ll be wary of her striking prowess,” said Nicolini, who has plenty of respect for an opponent that is a multiple time Wushu world champion.

Mazepa has already beaten two top contenders in the division. She hasn’t fought for ONE Championship for two years, but has competed under kickboxing rules for Glory during this period, so Nicolini isn’t expecting her opponent to show any signs of ring rust.

“Irina has a good standing game. I’ll be watching out for that. She hasn’t fought (MMA) since 2015, but still I’ll be expecting a tough fight.”

Michelle Nicolini - Evolve MMANicolini is a multiple time BJJ world champion who has legendary status in grappling circles. Last year, she moved to Singapore to join Evolve MMA and was swiftly signed by ONE Championship to bolster its burgeoning women’s strawweight division.

She stopped an Egyptian at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on her promotional debut and it was a moment Nicolini will remember long after her fighting days are finished.

“It was an unbelievable experience. I expected a super show from ONE Championship, and it was. I’ve fought in big stadiums before, but this was on another level.​ I was very happy to come away with the victory.”

That was Nicolini’s first fight since 2014 and afterward she took a break before returning to full-time training.

“I took some time off, went back to Brazil to spend time with family and friends. But after that it’s been the usual; ​regular training and teaching BJJ classes at Evolve MMA.”

Given her grappling credentials, it’s unlikely Nicolini will ever meet an opponent whom she can’t handle on the ground. However, she knows that there are superior strikers out there, like Mazepa, and has been training with several former Lumpinee and Rajadamnern champions to improve her striking game.

TRENDING > Following War Machine Conviction, Christy Mack Recounts Emotional Trial

“I’ve been working with Kru Rong (Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke), Kru Bang (Muangfalek Kiatvichian) and Kru Aek (Penek Sitnumnoi). Since I’ve been at Evolve MMA, I’ve improved my striking and, while Irina is known for her stand-up, I’m still confident of getting the win.”

ONE Championship doesn’t currently have a strawweight champion, although Mazepa and Nicolini are clearly the top contenders. The Brazilian has no plans to change divisions and hopes that when a title is introduced she will have the opportunity to fight for it.

“This fight is at strawweight. It’s a category I’m comfortable in, so I don’t see myself going up or down a weight class,​” she said.

Another strawweight fight booked for Singapore in May sees undefeated Tiffany Teo take on Rebecca Heintzman. It means the title picture could become much clearer by the end of next month, but Nicolini is not looking beyond her upcoming opponent.

“My plan is to put in a few more fights on the road to challenging for a world title.​ But right now, I am just taking it one fight at a time.”

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta on Diego Sanchez: ‘He’...

Apr 18, 2017No Comments23 Views

Al Iaquinta believes he is way too technical for Diego Sanchez, but realizes that Sanchez's psychotic attitude is his edge.

Dominic Mazzotta: ‘I ...

Dominic Mazzotta (12-1) will make his Bellator debut when

Apr 18, 2017
Conor McGregor & Urijah Faber TUF banter

Conor McGregor and Urijah F...

Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber were never slated to

Apr 18, 2017
Jon Jones 1 out of 1 Bones Recommends

Jon Jones ‘Highly Rec...

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was suspended

Apr 18, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA