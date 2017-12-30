Michal Oleksiejczuk Takes the W in Debut Opposite Khalil Rountree (UFC 219 Highlights)

Michał Oleksiejczuk def. Khalil Rountree by unanimous decision in his UFC debut! #UFC219 https://t.co/GylcVTzXYz — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 31, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Michal Oleksiejczuk’s debut win over Khalil Rountree at UFC 219 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight promotion next makes its first trip to St. Louis, Mo., for UFC Fight Night 124 to kick off the New Year. A featherweight non-title fight between Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi, as well as a middleweight showdown between Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort.

