Michal Oleksiejczuk Suspended One Year, UFC 219 Win Overturned by Nevada Commission

Michal Oleksiejczuk has been suspended for one year after testing positive for a banned substance surrounding his last fight at UFC 219 in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission put Oleksiejczuk on the shelf until at least Dec. 30, 2018 after he tested positive for clomiphene — an anti-estrogen drug that is banned at all times for athletes competing in combat sports.

Oleksiejczuk also had his win against Khalil Rountree overturned to a no contest and he was fined $3,600, which is 30-percent of his $12,000 fight purse. Oleksiejczuk will have to submit a clean drug test before competing in Nevada again.

Oleksiejczuk had made quite a UFC debut with his win over Rountree but now he’ll be sitting out until at least Dec. 30 after failing the drug test and that victory has been overturned to a no contest.

While Nevada has already suspended Oleksiejczuk, the Polish fighter could still face additional sanctions from USADA (United States Anti Doping Agency) for violating the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

In similar cases in the UFC in the past involving clomiphene — including Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar and Jesse Taylor — USADA has handed down a one year suspension but there’s still no word yet on what potential penalty they will hand to Oleksiejczuk for the violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.