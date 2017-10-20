Michael ‘Venom’ Page Lands Walk-Off KO in Pro Boxing Debut (Video)

Michael “Venom” Page just doesn’t know how to lose.
The Bellator standout is 12-0 in mixed martial arts, including all eight of his trips to the cage under the Bellator banner. He also has a TKO victory in kickboxing.
Now, Page has added professional boxing to his resume.
Page matched up with Jonathan Castano, who is now 2-12-1 following his failed effort against the Bellator knockout artist. In fact, a knockout is what won the boxing bout for Page on Friday at Indiago at The O2 in London.
The bout went into the third round before Page landed a single right hand that floored the Spaniard.
Page doesn’t yet have his next Bellator bout booked, but has been angling for a fight with fellow knockout artist Paul Daley for quite some time.
Check out Page’s impressive KO below.
(VIDEO) Here’s the right hand that finished the fight. @Michaelpage247 victorious in his boxing debut. @davechannel. pic.twitter.com/Mkj0hxIl2n
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 20, 2017
