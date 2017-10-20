               

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Lands Walk-Off KO in Pro Boxing Debut (Video)

October 20, 2017
Michael “Venom” Page just doesn’t know how to lose.

The Bellator standout is 12-0 in mixed martial arts, including all eight of his trips to the cage under the Bellator banner. He also has a TKO victory in kickboxing. 

Now, Page has added professional boxing to his resume. 

Page matched up with Jonathan Castano, who is now 2-12-1 following his failed effort against the Bellator knockout artist. In fact, a knockout is what won the boxing bout for Page on Friday at Indiago at The O2 in London.

The bout went into the third round before Page landed a single right hand that floored the Spaniard.

Page doesn’t yet have his next Bellator bout booked, but has been angling for a fight with fellow knockout artist Paul Daley for quite some time.

Check out Page’s impressive KO below.

Check out Page's impressive KO below.

               

