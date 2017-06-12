Michael Page Throws Venom at Paul Daley

Michael “Venom” Page and Paul “Semtex” Daley, two of England’s top mixed martial artists, have been feuding.

A bout between the two was proposed for Bellator 179, but negotiations fell through after Daley refused to accept the fight. Daley instead faced Rory MacDonald on May 19 and lost. After the fight, he hurled insults at Page during his post-fight interview.

Page was sitting in the front row and as Daley exited the cage, he approached Page and an altercation broke out.

On Mondy, Page continued to add fuel to the rivalry by posting a series of photos on Instagram targeting Daley after Daley apparently turned down a fight between the two a second time.

Both myself and @Bellatormma are disappointed that after all the hype, Paula ‘Tampax’ Daley has once again refused to step into the cage with The One And Only MVP. I know I know, makes no sense 1st you get whopped Then you call MVP out Then you refuse to fight him. Sorry to the fans that wanted this fight but if he mentions my name again he’s getting ignored. A post shared by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Who remembers the youngers in school that would do this ? #Paula A post shared by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

