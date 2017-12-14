Michael McDonald’s Debut Headlines Final Bellator Event on Spike (Bellator 191 Weigh-in Results)

Only one main event competitor is sure to be smiling after their matchup tomorrow night when Michael McDonald (17-4) makes his Bellator debut against Peter Ligier (8-1-1) in the headlining bout of Bellator 191.

Another high-profile free agent signing in Valerie Letourneau (8-6) is also set to make her long-awaited promotional debut, squaring off against Kate Jackson (9-2-1) in the co-main event at Newcastle, England’s Metro Radio Arena.

Bellator 191: McDonald vs. Ligier will be broadcast free on SPIKE Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT. The event marks the last time Bellator will air on SPIKE before the network rebrands itself as Paramount Network in January.

Bellator 191: McDonald vs. Ligier Fight Card:

138 Pound Catchweight Main Event: Michael McDonald (137.6 lbs.) vs. Peter Ligier (135.8 lbs.)

Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event: Valerie Letourneau (125.8 lbs.) vs. Kate Jackson (125.5 lbs.)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: James Thompson (266 lbs.) vs. Phil De Fries (261 lbs.)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Mohammad Yahya (163 lbs.) vs. Ash Griffiths (170.5 lbs.)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Jeremy Petley (146.4 lbs.) vs. Lewis Monarch (146 lbs.)

