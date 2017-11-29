Michael McDonald and Valerie Letourneau Make Promotional Debuts at Bellator 191

Two of Bellator’s top recent free agent signings, Michael McDonald (17-4) and Valerie Letourneau (8-6), will both make their long-awaited promotional debuts during Bellator 191 at Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle, England on Friday, Dec. 15.

“Mayday” will take on Peter Ligier (8-1-1) in a bantamweight main event, while “Trouble” will compete at flyweight against Kate Jackson (9-2-1) in the co-main event. In addition, British heavyweights collide when James “The Colossus” Thompson (20-16, 1 NC) returns to the Bellator cage where he meets Philip De Fries (13-6, 1 NC). Finally, two lightweight contests have also been added, as Jeremy Petley (11-8) battles Lewis Monarch (9-2) and Ash Griffiths (4-4) takes on Mohammad Yahya (3-1).

At only 26 years of age, McDonald will enter the Bellator cage with experience against some of the top bantamweights the sport of MMA has to offer, including Renan Barao, John Lineker, Urijah Faber and Brad Pickett. A veteran of the WEC and UFC veteran, the Modesto, Calif.-native signed with Bellator following a nine-fight, five-year run with his former promotion. With 15 finishes in his 17 wins as a professional, McDonald will look to hand Ligier his first stoppage loss of his career.

Hailing from Paris, France, Ligier turned pro in 2013 and has competed exclusively on the European circuit throughout his 10-fight career. Also known as “BadAzz,” the 31-year-old has finished his opponent in five out of eight opportunities, amounting to an impressive finishing rate of 63%. Now making his debut with Bellator, Ligier formerly competed for BAMMA in 2014.

The Canadian-born Létourneau, a former UFC strawweight title challenger, carries an impressive track record of thrilling fights, highlighted by a world title contest against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Now, moving up to her more natural weight class, the 34-year-old American Top Team product will make her debut for Bellator. On Dec. 15, “Trouble” will look to improve upon her eight victories as a professional, a tally that includes five finishes, with four coming by way of knockout.

Fresh off a victory over Colleen Schneider at Bellator 182 in August, the victory gave Jackson five wins in a row, including four stoppages. Jackson hasn’t lost since May of 2013, a period which also included a run on reality television show The Ultimate Fighter season 23. Hailing from Lostwithiel, Cornwall, England, Jackson will have the home crowd to her advantage at Bellator 191.

Bellator 191: McDonald vs. Ligier Fight Card:

Bantamweight Main Event: Michael McDonald (17-4) vs. Peter Ligier (8-1-1)

Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event: Valerie Letourneau (8-6) vs. Kate Jackson (9-2-1)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: James Thompson (20-16, 1 NC) vs. Philip De Fries (13-6, 1 NC)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Jeremy Petley (11-8) vs. Lewis Monarch (9-2)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mohammad Yahya (3-1) vs. Ash Griffiths (4-4)

