Michael Johnson Welcomes Justin Gaethje to UFC: ‘He’s Not Ready for the Big Lights’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Michael Johnson is ready to headline another card as he faces undefeated Justin Gaethje in the main event at The Ultimate Fighter – Redemption finale.

TRENDING > Robbie Lawler vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Moved to UFC 214

Follow along for full TUF 25 Redemption Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje Live Results and Fight Stats on Friday, July 7, on MMAWeekly.com.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram