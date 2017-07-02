Michael Johnson Takes Out Dustin Poirier in UFC Knockout of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Michael Johnson‘s first-round knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC Fight Night Hidalgo last year. Johnson next faces Justin Gaethje in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption finale.

