Michael Johnson Takes Out Dustin Poirier in UFC Knockout of the Week
(Courtesy of UFC)
Check out Michael Johnson‘s first-round knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC Fight Night Hidalgo last year. Johnson next faces Justin Gaethje in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption finale.
TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Boxing Coach: ‘I Think He’s Going to KO Floyd Mayweather’
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Jul 02, 20174 Views
Lingerie Fighting Championships CEO Shaun Donnelly explains the origins of the controversial all-female promotion that has a different take on cage fighting.