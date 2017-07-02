HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz notified of potential UFC anti-doping policy violation by USADA

Conor McGregor - UFC 196

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia After Floyd Mayweather Fight

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredDana White Says Georges St-Pierre Will Fight Woodley vs. Maia Winner for UFC Belt

Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Marks UFC 214’s Third Title Fight

Michael Johnson Takes Out Dustin Poirier in UFC Knockout of the Week

July 2, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Michael Johnson‘s first-round knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC Fight Night Hidalgo last year. Johnson next faces Justin Gaethje in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption finale.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Boxing Coach: ‘I Think He’s Going to KO Floyd Mayweather’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

CEO Explains Origins of Controversial Lingeri...

Jul 02, 2017No Comments4 Views

Lingerie Fighting Championships CEO Shaun Donnelly explains the origins of the controversial all-female promotion that has a different take on cage fighting.

More Conor McGregor Trainin...

UFC champion Conor McGregor prepares to box unbeaten Floyd

Jul 01, 2017
UFC 213 Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Official Fight Poster

UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchen...

A quartet of MMA prospects will make the walk

Jul 01, 2017

Two New Bouts Added to Invi...

Eight bouts have been booked for Invicta FC 24,

Jul 01, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA