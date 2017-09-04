Michael Johnson Dropping to Featherweight, Wants to Face Jose Aldo

                   
September 4, 2017
Ninth-ranked lightweight Michael Johnson wants to drop down to the featherweight division to take on ‘new faces,’ and wants to fight former champion Jose Aldo.

“The Menace” has lost four of his last five bouts in the 155-pound division and hopes to rejuvenate his career by dropping down a weight class.

“I was thinking about making a move down to 145 because I’ve fought everybody in the top ten at 155. I think it’s time for me to see some new faces in the cage,” said Johnson during the UFC Rotterdam Q&A.

“Jose Aldo, he has been wanting to get out of his contract. He’s a great champion, so I would love to go down to 145 and fight him anytime, anywhere,” he added. “I’m open do December. I’ll go down to Brazil and fight him. I just love good, exciting fights and he’s a guy that I would love to get in there with.”

Aldo last fought in June, losing the featherweight title to Max Holloway at UFC 212.   

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

