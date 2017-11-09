               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Raises Doubt About Defending UFC Belt

Frankie Edgar UFC 211

featuredFrankie Edgar Out of UFC 218 Main Event Against Featherweight Champ Max Holloway

featuredDana White Hints Money is Slowing Conor McGregor’s UFC Return

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Chokes Out Michael Bisping to Become Middleweight Champion at UFC 217

Michael Johnson Announces Featherweight Debut Against Darren Elkins at UFC in St. Louis

November 9, 2017
NoNo Comments

Michael Johnson is officially moving down to 145 pounds for his next fight after announcing on Thursday that he’s facing top 10 ranked featherweight Darren Elkins at UFC Fight Night in St. Louis on Jan. 14.

Johnson made the announcement via his Instagram account.

“The next fight is on!,” Johnson wrote. “And oh is it a great one for many, many reasons! The No. 1 first ever hometown fight in St. Louis plus my debut into a new division!”

Johnson hinted at moving down to featherweight following his last fight against Justin Gaethje and now he’ll make his debut at 145 pounds in 2018 while facing a very tough opponent in his first day in the division.

Elkins has won five fights in a row including an incredible come from behind victory to defeat highly touted featherweight prospect Mirsad Bektic earlier this year before getting a win over Dennis Bermudez in July.

Now Elkins appears ready to clash with a perennial contender in Johnson, who was consistently ranked in the lightweight division throughout much of his UFC career.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA