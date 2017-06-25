Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee: UFC Oklahoma City Preview
(Courtesy of UFC)
Preview the main event match-up between No. 6 ranked lightweight Michael Chiesa and No. 11 ranked Kevin Lee ahead of UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City this Sunday.
Jun 25, 201739 Views
Check out the UFC Fight Night 112 face-offs from Saturday's weigh-ins where the main eventers got a little heated.