Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee Headlines UFC Fight Night 112

A lightweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee headlines the UFC Fight Night 112 fight card in Oklahoma City on June 25. UFC officials announced the headlining bout on Thursday.

Chiesa (14-2) won The Ultimate Fighter 15 lightweight tournament in 2012. He’s gone 6-2 in his eight bouts since winning the reality series. He’s currently ranked seventh in the 155-pound division and is riding a three-fight winning streak. He’s coming off a submission win over Beneil Dariush in his last outing, and hopes to extend his win streak to four fights when he faces 11th ranked Lee at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Lee (15-2) is a 10-fight UFC veteran currently riding a four-fight winning streak. He’s gone 8-2 in his Octagon appearances and is coming off a submission win over Francisco Trinaldo in his last outing. He looks to move further up the rankings with a win over Chiesa in June.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Says They Want Conor McGregor

Also on the UFC Fight Night 112 fight card, former two-division UFC champion BJ Penn will face Dennis Siver in a featherweight bout.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram