HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Thinks Georges St-Pierre Won’t Fight, Calls Out Michael Bisping

featuredConor McGregor Won’t Be Exiting UFC Anytime Soon

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones Clears Probation, Remains Unable to Return to UFC

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredIf Georges St-Pierre Delays, Michael Bisping Says Yoel Romero Gets Title Shot First

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee Headlines UFC Fight Night 112

March 31, 2017
1 Comment

A lightweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee headlines the UFC Fight Night 112 fight card in Oklahoma City on June 25. UFC officials announced the headlining bout on Thursday.

Michael ChiesaChiesa (14-2) won The Ultimate Fighter 15 lightweight tournament in 2012. He’s gone 6-2 in his eight bouts since winning the reality series. He’s currently ranked seventh in the 155-pound division and is riding a three-fight winning streak. He’s coming off a submission win over Beneil Dariush in his last outing, and hopes to extend his win streak to four fights when he faces 11th ranked Lee at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Lee (15-2) is a 10-fight UFC veteran currently riding a four-fight winning streak.  He’s gone 8-2 in his Octagon appearances and is coming off a submission win over Francisco Trinaldo in his last outing.  He looks to move further up the rankings with a win over Chiesa in June.  

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Says They Want Conor McGregor

Also on the UFC Fight Night 112 fight card, former two-division UFC champion BJ Penn will face Dennis Siver in a featherweight bout

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Check Out Rampage Jackson’s Highlight R...

Mar 31, 2017No Comments20 Views

Take a quick run through Rampage Jackson's highlight reel ahead of Friday night's Bellator 175 rematch with King Mo Lawal.

Check Out King Mo’s H...

Take a quick run through King Mo Lawal's highlight

Mar 31, 2017
Nassau Coliseum

UFC Announces First Long Is...

The UFC will make its fifth trip to New

Mar 31, 2017

Daniel Cormier: ‘I...

Daniel Cormier discusses his preparation for a UFC 210

Mar 31, 2017
  • Roscoe Gauldin

    interesting fight, should be a good one.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA