Michael Chiesa: ‘Screw You’ if Conor McGregor Tries to Jump the Line

When asked about his thoughts on Conor McGregor should get the first shot at the winner of the UFC 223 main event between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Michael Chiesa had conflicting thoughts.

He believes McGregor has done enough to deserve the first shot, but his feelings changed a bit if it was Chiesa himself in line for the title shot.

Though McGregor currently holds the UFC lightweight championship, he is expected to be stripped of the title before interim champion Ferguson and undefeated contender Nurmagomedov step into the cage in the UFC 223 headliner on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

McGregor has had the lightweight belt since defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November of 2015. He hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since. The Irishman’s only bout between then and now is his professional boxing debut, a blockbuster bout with undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather.

Having not defended the UFC title since 2015, McGregor has left much of the UFC lightweight division on edge over the title being held in limbo.

Though Chiesa believes McGregor has done enough to earn his return shot at the belt, if and when he is stripped, Chiesa isn’t going to be all that happy if he has to forfeit a shot at the winner of Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov for McGregor to get it.