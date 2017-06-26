HOT OFF THE WIRE

Michael Chiesa: Mario Yamasaki Should Crawl in a Whole; He Should Never Officiate Again

June 26, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on Fox | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

If only given the chance, Michael Chiesa insists that he would have gotten out of Kevin Lee’s fight-ending rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla. 

Chiesa was given the chance for a short time, but his chance ended abruptly when referee Mario Yamasaki stopped the fight even though Chiesa did not tap out to the choke. 

Yamasaki’s decision left Chiesa beside himself. He said on the post-fight show on FS1 that he and his team are going to try and appeal the outcome, but declared that Yamasaki should not ever be allowed to step in the cage to ref a fight again.

  • Sir_Roy

    Not sure he was going to get out of that … even with only 23 seconds remaining on the clock … but now we’ll never know and that sucks for both those warriors. They, and the fans, deserve to know 100%.

  • Mr Ziffel

    Crawl in a whole what? How about a piece of one?

               

