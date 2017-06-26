Michael Chiesa: Mario Yamasaki Should Crawl in a Whole; He Should Never Officiate Again

If only given the chance, Michael Chiesa insists that he would have gotten out of Kevin Lee’s fight-ending rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Chiesa was given the chance for a short time, but his chance ended abruptly when referee Mario Yamasaki stopped the fight even though Chiesa did not tap out to the choke.

Yamasaki’s decision left Chiesa beside himself. He said on the post-fight show on FS1 that he and his team are going to try and appeal the outcome, but declared that Yamasaki should not ever be allowed to step in the cage to ref a fight again.

