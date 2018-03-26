HOT OFF THE WIRE

Michael Chiesa Fires Back at Critics of Ronda Rousey After She Left the UFC

March 26, 2018
Michael Chiesa fully supports Ronda Rousey’s decision to change career as she leaves the UFC and embarks on a new journey as part of World Wrestling Entertainment.

In fact, Chiesa was ringside the night that Rousey “signed her WWE contract” at their Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event when the former UFC champion officially kicked off her new career in pro wrestling.

While Rousey tries to find success in her new profession, she’s still receiving criticism for how she left the UFC in 2016 following two straight losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Rousey has also received complaints that she hasn’t really addressed those defeats much less really even acknowledged much about her fighting career where she was once arguably the biggest star in the sport.

Well according to Chiesa, Rousey doesn’t own anybody anything, especially after everything she did for the UFC and mixed martial arts during her fighting career.

Hear what Chiesa had to say about Rousey and his experience attending his first ever WWE event. 

               

