Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee Go to Blows During UFC Press Conference (video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

In the midst of announcing their planned headlining bout for a UFC Fight Night in June in Oklahoma, Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee started jawwing with one another. The exchanges grew more and more heated, until Chiesa couldn’t take it any longer and charged across the stage at Lee, who quickly reciprocated.

The two erupted into a brief bout of fisticuffs before security and staff could pull them apart.

