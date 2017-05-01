Michael Bisping’s Bare-Knuckle Brawler Movie Debuts in June (Trailer Video)

(Courtesy of LionsgateFilmsUK)

No, Michael Bisping isn’t the lead in the upcoming Lionsgate film “My Name is Lenny,” but he does have a significant role in the movie. Bisping portrays Roy Shaw, the rival of famed British bare-knuckle boxing legend Lenny “The Guv’nor” McLean.

The movie is set for release on June 9, so now maybe we get on with Bisping’s full-time gig as UFC middleweight champion.

Check out the “My Name is Lenny” movie trailer above.

