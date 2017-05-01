HOT OFF THE WIRE

Michael Bisping’s Bare-Knuckle Brawler Movie Debuts in June (Trailer Video)

May 1, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of LionsgateFilmsUK)

No, Michael Bisping isn’t the lead in the upcoming Lionsgate film “My Name is Lenny,” but he does have a significant role in the movie. Bisping portrays Roy Shaw, the rival of famed British bare-knuckle boxing legend Lenny “The Guv’nor” McLean.

The movie is set for release on June 9, so now maybe we get on with Bisping’s full-time gig as UFC middleweight champion.

Check out the “My Name is Lenny” movie trailer above.

