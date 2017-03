Michael Bisping: ‘Yoel Romero is the Rightful No. 1 Contender’ (video)

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping says his upcoming title fight against Georges St-Pierre is an ‘easy payday,’ and that Yoel Romero is the rightful top 185-pound contender.

