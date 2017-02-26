Michael Bisping Unveils Frustrating Path Back from Knee Surgery

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping had been shooting for a spring return to the Octagon, but that timeline has been stretched a bit.

Bisping is currently recovering from knee surgery, and had initially been targeting a spring return, but has found it difficult to stay out of the gym. That may be pushing his timeline back slightly.

“I’m my own worst enemy at times because a week after having the surgery, I was actually sparring with Kendall Grove. Kendall Grove was staying at my house because he had a fight coming up and I wanted to help, but of course I get bored,” Bisping said on a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered.

“It was like 8 or 9 days after the surgery, I went in and did some boxing sparring and the next day my knee was killing. So I rested for a few days and then I went and did some bag work and then the next day it was killing. So I’ve been taking two steps forward, one step back.”

Several fighters have lined up for a fight with Bisping. Yoel Romero is the current top contender, and he wants his shot at the belt. Jacare Souza has also been streaking towards a title shot. Returning former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre has also had his eye on Bisping. They’re all going to have to wait.

“It’s been three and a half weeks and I’m just been sitting in my house getting fat, eating crappy foods because I’m bored. The pain is still there. It’s still kind of painful,” said Bisping, before revealing his expected timeline for a return.

“Early summer, early summer I’ll be back in there for sure.”

