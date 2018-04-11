Michael Bisping to Conor McGregor: ‘Lose the [Expletive] Chip on the Shoulder’

It seems just about everybody has a highly charged opinion about Conor McGregor’s rampage through the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last weekend that left two fighters injured and ended up with the former UFC lightweight champion being arrested.

The premeditated attack stemmed from McGregor retaliating against Khabib Nurmagomedov after he cornered his teammate and close friend Artem Lobov during an altercation earlier in the week.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was one of the first fighters to come to McGregor’s defense when asked about the situation last week because the entire incident happened because the Irishman was trying to back up one of his best friends.

Still, Bisping says given McGregor’s status as the biggest draw in the history of mixed martial arts not to mention all that he had to lose by conducting himself in the manner that he did, it was a short sighted move to even try this in the first place.

“I’m not trying to throw him under a bus and I don’t need to cause the world is doing that, the world is judging him. I can’t say anything, I’ve made my fair mistakes over the years. Never to that extent but I’ve certainly done things I regret,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me Podcast” this week. “But when you look at the situation and you look at Conor McGregor, here’s a guy who quite literally has the world at his feet. He’s got untold wealth. He’s absolutely f–king loaded. He’d never have to work another day in his life and he’d live a very, very extravagant lifestyle.

“He’s been a world champion. He’s super successful in his chosen career. He’s got over $100 million. People love him. Rightly or wrongly, everywhere he goes, people love him. He’s got a beautiful fiancée at home, he’s got a child. He’s got every reason to go through this life happy.”

That’s why Bisping’s best advice to McGregor would be to let go of all the anger and angst that apparently built up inside of him to the point where he went on this tirade that could cost him millions of dollars in lawsuits not to mention the criminal charges still pending.

Bisping said he’s heard through a third party that UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa is already contemplating legal action against McGregor and he probably won’t be the last one to chip away at the Irishman’s financial empire as a result of what he did last week in Brooklyn.

“Just lose the chip, that would be my advice. Just lose the f–king chip on the shoulder, man,” Bisping said to McGregor. “It’s made me realize as well, cause I’ve got a good life, I’m very, very lucky. I thought about this. You see Conor go out there and doing this like what the hell are you doing? Why would you do that?

“Look at everything he has going for him. People would literally kill to be in his position. People dream of being in that position and now he’s in that position and he’s going out there and acting like that.”

After the melee ended, UFC president Dana White admitted that he had heard McGregor was on his way into town but it wasn’t for a meeting with him as they continue to negotiate terms on his return to the Octagon.

Bisping claims that’s not entirely true because he was made away that McGregor was not only planning on making an appearance at UFC 223 but he was expected to announce his next fight. Considering Bisping and McGregor share the same manager, it’s entirely possibly he was privy to some inside information that no one else knew about but alas nothing ended up being confirmed because of what unfolded in Brooklyn.

“By all accounts, Conor was going to be at the Barclays Center on Saturday night to make an announcement,” Bisping revealed. “It was going to be a title fight or whatever the fight was going to be, I’m sworn to secrecy so I can’t say but he was going to be there.”

Now McGregor faces three misdemeanor assault charges, a felony criminal mischief charge and the potential for civil litigation against him that could reach millions of dollars in payouts to the aggrieved parties and there’s still no word on when he might fight next.