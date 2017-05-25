HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping

hot-sauce-featuredMichael Bisping Slams Political Correctness in Aftermath of Manchester Bombing

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley Takes Demian Maia’s Back at UFC Athlete Retreat

Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

hot-sauce-featuredCris Cyborg and Megan Anderson Pressure UFC for Real Featherweight Fight

hot-sauce-featuredWhy is it So Hard to Sign Floyd Mayweather to Box Conor McGregor? Because… Mayweather

Michael Bisping Slams Political Correctness in Aftermath of Manchester Bombing

May 25, 2017
No Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Michael Bisping says more needs to be done in the fight against terrorism in the aftermath of the recent Manchester terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert. Having spent a significant portion of his life living in Manchester and the surrounding area, Bisping is clearly frustrated and sad for the victims of the tragedy and said, “More raids on potential terrorist cells” need to be done.

“Unfortunately, you know, it’s a very politically correct world we live in,” he told TMZ Sports. “People are worried about upsetting people and not saying the right thing. And I think when we’re seeing children blown up at concerts, it’s time to put political correctness out the (expletive) window.”

TRENDING > Tensions Between Teams Reach Boiling Point on TUF 25 (video)

Bisping is currently sidelined from fighting with his injured knee on the mend. He is expected to fight the winner of the interim middleweight title fight between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Fight Poster

UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway – Media Call,...

May 25, 2017No Comments23 Views

In advance of UFC 212, UFC will host a media conference call on Thursday, May 25 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com with Jose Aldo

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg May Be Facing F...

It appears the recent altercation between Cris Cyborg and

May 25, 2017

Tensions Between Teams Reac...

Tensions between Team Garbrandt and Team Dillashaw reached a

May 25, 2017
Agilan Thani

Agilan Thani Embraces the C...

Twenty-one-year-old Agilan Thani is hoping to stun the world

May 25, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA