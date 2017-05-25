Michael Bisping Slams Political Correctness in Aftermath of Manchester Bombing

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Michael Bisping says more needs to be done in the fight against terrorism in the aftermath of the recent Manchester terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert. Having spent a significant portion of his life living in Manchester and the surrounding area, Bisping is clearly frustrated and sad for the victims of the tragedy and said, “More raids on potential terrorist cells” need to be done.

“Unfortunately, you know, it’s a very politically correct world we live in,” he told TMZ Sports. “People are worried about upsetting people and not saying the right thing. And I think when we’re seeing children blown up at concerts, it’s time to put political correctness out the (expletive) window.”

TRENDING > Tensions Between Teams Reach Boiling Point on TUF 25 (video)

Bisping is currently sidelined from fighting with his injured knee on the mend. He is expected to fight the winner of the interim middleweight title fight between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram