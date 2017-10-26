               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor lauging over Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Won’t Go the Conor McGregor Trash-Talk Route: ‘I Make a Fool of Myself’

Cody Garbrandt

featuredCody Garbrandt Reveals How Beating Up TJ Dillashaw Made Him Realize He’d Become UFC Champion

Dana White over Mayweather vs McGregor Tour Poster

featuredDana White Claims Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Broke Pay-Per-View Record

Dana White over bloody Mark Hunt

featuredIs Dana White Pushing Mark Hunt Out of the UFC? ‘They Turned on the Whistleblower’

Michael Bisping Shoots Down Lawsuit Against Him as ‘Total Bullocks’

October 26, 2017
NoNo Comments

Michael Bisping on Monday claimed that a recent lawsuit filed against him in California Superior Court was simply an opportunistic endeavor and called it “total bollocks.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Antonio Georgakopolous, a 19-year-old man, who alleges that Bisping assaulted him at a 24-Hour Fitness in Anaheim, Calif., and choked him for 2 or 3 seconds.

Though it is a legal situation that Bisping will have to deal with, he believes that it is simply someone taking an opportunistic shot at him, likely hoping to cash out.

“It happened months ago. It seems very, very tactical. ‘Oh, let’s bring it out a week before the biggest fight of his life.’ Bring some attention to it, perhaps. Look for a settlement,” Bisping said at a UFC 217 promotional luncheon in Los Angeles.

Michael Bisping at UFC on Fox 2The UFC middleweight champion doesn’t appear to be too rattled by the allegation or the lawsuit.

“I haven’t even been served with papers,” Bisping said. “They’re suing the UFC, they’re suing 24-Hour Fitness, they’re suing William Morris Endeavor, they’re suing Michael Bisping. So good luck with that. It’s completely (unfounded). From what I’ve read about it so far, there’s many, many contradictions. Obviously, it’s a lawsuit, so I don’t want to say too much, but I can just say I’m not losing too much sleep and it’s not correct.”

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Won’t Go the Conor McGregor Trash-Talk Route

UFC president Dana White seemed to agree with Bisping, telling UFC veteran Mike Swick on his podcast, “I’m sure it’s that typical (expletive) who opens his mouth at the (expletive) gym, and then Bisping goes over and, I don’t know what Bisping did to him, but now he wants to (expletive) sue Bisping. Should have shut your (expletive) face in the first place.

“Guys like that are a (expletive) embarrassment.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA