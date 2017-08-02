Michael Bisping Says His Fight With Georges St-Pierre is ‘Official’ for UFC 217 in New York

Michael Bisping is getting his wish to fight Georges St-Pierre and he’s going to headline the second ever UFC card at Madison Square Garden.

The UFC middleweight champion announced on Wednesday via “UFC Tonight” that his fight with St-Pierre has been signed, sealed and delivered for the upcoming UFC 217 card on Nov. 4 in New York City.

“This is actually the third time I’ve been offered this fight. The ship sailed twice, on this occasion, the third occasion, it set up sailing but it did a u-turn and it pulled up in New York City and off got a chirpy little Englishman who’s going to fight Georges St-Pierre, Madison Square Garden, Nov. 4,” Bisping said.

“It is official. Put it in your diaries. Do not miss it. We’re taking over.”

BREAKING: Per @bisping, the GSP-Bisping fight has been targeted for Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden for UFC 217! https://t.co/PrgaMQu6zK — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 2, 2017

The fight between Bisping and St-Pierre was first announced in March when the former welterweight champion inked a new four-fight deal to return to the UFC.

Unfortunately an eye injury forced St-Pierre to delay his return to action until at least November, which prompted UFC president Dana White to shift gears and yank the title fight against Bisping away from him.

The on again, off again fight was finally confirmed again this past weekend at UFC 214 after White decided against a matchup between St-Pierre and current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

So after months of back and forth, Bisping is finally set to face St-Pierre in his second title defense since winning the belt at UFC 199 last June.

Meanwhile the fight will serve as St-Pierre’s first action back in nearly four years following an indefinite sabbatical he took from the sport in 2013. This will also be the first time St-Pierre has competed at 185 pounds following a Hall of Fame worthy career as a welterweight where he was the longest reigning champion in the history of that division before surrendering his belt to take a break from fighting.

Bisping vs. St-Pierre is expected to headline the upcoming UFC 217 card at Madison Square Garden, which will take place almost exactly one year to the day the promotion debuted in New York City with an event headlined by Conor McGregor becoming the first ever simultaneous two division champion when he defeated Eddie Alvarez in the main event at UFC 205.

