Michael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

August 1, 2017
The on-again, off-again fight between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre is on again.

UFC president Dana White had gotten tired of waiting for St-Pierre to be ready to challenge Bisping for the middleweight title and stated that he would instead challenge the winner of the UFC 214 welterweight title fight between Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia. 

Woodley won the fight in dominant fashion, but it wasn’t exciting. White was so disappointed in Woodley that he decided to shift his St-Pierre plans once again and gave the fight back to Bisping.

Now, Bisping, on his “Believe You Me” podcast, declared that White has made it official with him, though it was a draining process getting back to the St-Pierre fight, a fight that Bisping has wanted for a long time.

“To be honest, Dana said at the press conference last week that the Bisping-GSP ship has sailed. When he said that, I was like, all right, fair enough. The winner of Woodley vs. Maia gets GSP and I was like all right, whatever. It would’ve been nice and a bigger payday and all that stuff, but I was just mentally drained with it all. I had mentally moved on,” Bisping said.

He recounted working his duties as a Fox Sports analyst for UFC 214 and then finding out that the fight with St-Pierre was back in his court and it would happen in November.

“I drive home later on and Dana calls. There you go, the fight is on November 4, Madison Square Garden, Michael Bisping versus GSP, for the third time.”

Bout agreements have yet to be signed, but Bisping was adamant that White told him that New York City would be the location, and it only makes sense. St-Pierre has long targeted the Nov. 4 event for his return, and the UFC certainly wants to go big for its return to MSG.

