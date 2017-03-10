Michael Bisping says Georges St-Pierre Thinks He’s an Easy Fight (Video)
Middleweight champion Michael Bisping says that former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre thinks that he’s an easy fight. The two are expected to fight sometime this summer.
TRENDING > Dana White on Why He Put Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre Fight Together
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Mar 10, 201741 Views
Sixth-ranked light heavyweight Mauricio "Shogun" Rua returns to the Octagon after nearly a year to take on No. 12 ranked Gian Villante at UFC Fortaleza.