HOT OFF THE WIRE
Vitor Belfort & Kelvin Gastelum

featuredUFC Fight Night: Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum Weigh-in Replay

Vitor Belfort

featuredVitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark at UFC Fortaleza Official Weigh-in

UFC Fortaleza Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Takes On UFC: ‘This is What I’m Owed Now. Pay Me’

Michael Bisping says Georges St-Pierre Thinks He’s an Easy Fight (Video)

March 10, 2017
1 Comment

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping says that former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre thinks that he’s an easy fight.  The two are expected to fight sometime this summer.

TRENDING > Dana White on Why He Put Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre Fight Together

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Shogun Rua: ‘I’m Motivated for Th...

Mar 10, 20171 Comment41 Views

Sixth-ranked light heavyweight Mauricio "Shogun" Rua returns to the Octagon after nearly a year to take on No. 12 ranked Gian Villante at UFC Fortaleza.

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg is Ready to Fig...

Now clear of an alleged UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation,

Mar 10, 2017

Vitor Belfort’s Strat...

"The Phenom" and No. 9 middleweight Vitor Belfort returns

Mar 10, 2017
Vitor Belfort & Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Fight Night: Vitor Belf...

The 24 fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Fight Night

Mar 10, 2017

  • I have made 104,000 thousand dollars in last twelve months by doing an on-line job at my house and I did it by wo­rking part time f­­o­­r 3 or sometimes more hours /daily. I was following work opportunity I stumbled upon from this website i found online and I am so amazed that i made so much money on the side. It’s really newbie-friendly a­n­d I’m just so thankful that i discovered this. This is what i do… http://s­.­id/1W1

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA