Michael Bisping Says Georges St-Pierre Cancellation is News to Him

UFC president Dana White has publicly stated that Georges St-Pierre has been pulled out of his planned fight with middleweight champion Michael Bisping, but someone forgot to tell the champ.

“It’s news to me. I haven’t heard anything about it,” Bisping said on a recent edition of his Believe You Me podcast. “I reached out to Georges and he said he hasn’t heard anything officially either, and I still haven’t heard anything from the UFC or Dana White. I know that a lot of people are complaining about this potential delay with Georges, so we’ll see what happens.

“As of right now, no official word from the UFC. I haven’t heard anything and Georges is still hoping for it. I’m still hoping for it. I’ll say this, I was offered the fight twice. I was offered the fight in October and it never materialized. I was offered the fight in January or February and it did materialize, and we had a press conference and we shook hands and we stood there in Las Vegas and we talked a bit of (expletive). So okay, I haven’t had a bout agreement, but that is the plan. That was the offer and I accepted and I kind of feel that once a deal is made, we should stick to it.”

White indicated that he pulled St-Pierre from the fight after the Canadian posted a video to Instagram telling Bisping that he had cleared his scheduled and would fight anytime “after October.”

Considering he had originally been targeting the fight for UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas, White wasn’t very pleased to learn of St-Pierre proposed timeline. White declared that St-Pierre was out and that he would instead have Bisping face No. 1 contender Yoel Romero.

That is apparently news to Bisping, who now says that St-Pierre wanting to wait until November to fight is actually a welcome development.

Bisping was also singing a different tune in March, when he was upset that St-Pierre might not fight until September or October.

“I heard that he wanted like September or October and that is what the UFC told me as well. But I am just throwing it out there right now. If he wants to wait until September or October, then he can go find himself another opponent,” Bisping said during an episode of his podcast. “If he’s not ready then I guess Yoel Romero gets his title shot.”

Now, however, he sounds as if he’s willing to wait for St-Pierre instead of facing Romero.

TRENDING > Dana White Responds to Luke Rockhold’s ‘Think Before You Run Your Mouth’ Slam

“It’s a blessing in disguise because I can’t fight anytime soon. I can’t exercise. I can’t train. My knee is giving me many, many problems,” Bisping said during his recent podcast. “So, long story short, what I’m getting at is I’m not going to be ready to fight anytime soon, that’s another reason why this plays into the perfect scenario for me.

“[Luke Rockhold] has no grounds to talk. Some people have, to be honest. Yoel has been there for a bit. I understand that. Robert Whittaker is there and Gegard [Mousasi] as well, but I’ve got a fight booked. Until I hear anything differently from an official source, I’m expecting to fight GSP.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram