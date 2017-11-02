               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 217 Press Conference

featuredWatch the UFC 217 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live at 3 PM ET

featuredConor McGregor Wants to Co-Promote with the UFC or He May Not Fight Again

featuredMichael Bisping, Jorge Masvidal Get into Heated Altercation Ahead of UFC 217

Jon Jones UFC 214 workout scrum

featuredJon Jones Already Preparing for a Return?

Michael Bisping Rips GSP and His Coaches; Cody Garbrandt Blasts Dillashaw and Ludwig

November 2, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

There is a lot of heat surrounding UFC 217, particularly when it comes to Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre and Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw.

Joining the latest edition of the Fight Society podcast with MMAWeekly’s Damon Martin, Bisping ripped into St-Pierre and his coaches, not holding anything back.

“He’s hanging out with Freddie Roach and this other f–king striking coach [Jorge Blanco] that doesn’t know his ass from his elbow. I just commented this morning — the has been, the never was and the never will,” said Bisping. “Georges is the has been, his striking coach is the never was and the never will is Freddie Roach. Cause he knows f–k all about MMA. He probably couldn’t even spell MMA.”

TRENDING > Dana White Tries to ID Fighters by Their Tattoos (Video)

While Bisping is likely making the most of a “money fight” situation and will likely iron things out with St-Pierre after the fight, the rift between former teammates Garbrandt and Dillashaw is much wider.

“I’m better than him everywhere and I guarantee it — he doesn’t have a strong chin. He will not be able to take a strike, a blow from me with a four-ounce gloves on. He wasn’t able to do it with a 16-ounce glove and he won’t be able to do it in a four-ounce glove. So if T.J. makes it all five rounds, goes the distance, that’s a win for him,” said Garbrandt, but also claimed Dillashaw and former Team Alpha Male head coach Duane Ludwig leaving the team was a blessing in disguise.

“We cut the cancer out.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA