Michael Bisping Rips GSP and His Coaches; Cody Garbrandt Blasts Dillashaw and Ludwig

There is a lot of heat surrounding UFC 217, particularly when it comes to Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre and Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw.

Joining the latest edition of the Fight Society podcast with MMAWeekly’s Damon Martin, Bisping ripped into St-Pierre and his coaches, not holding anything back.

“He’s hanging out with Freddie Roach and this other f–king striking coach [Jorge Blanco] that doesn’t know his ass from his elbow. I just commented this morning — the has been, the never was and the never will,” said Bisping. “Georges is the has been, his striking coach is the never was and the never will is Freddie Roach. Cause he knows f–k all about MMA. He probably couldn’t even spell MMA.”

While Bisping is likely making the most of a “money fight” situation and will likely iron things out with St-Pierre after the fight, the rift between former teammates Garbrandt and Dillashaw is much wider.

“I’m better than him everywhere and I guarantee it — he doesn’t have a strong chin. He will not be able to take a strike, a blow from me with a four-ounce gloves on. He wasn’t able to do it with a 16-ounce glove and he won’t be able to do it in a four-ounce glove. So if T.J. makes it all five rounds, goes the distance, that’s a win for him,” said Garbrandt, but also claimed Dillashaw and former Team Alpha Male head coach Duane Ludwig leaving the team was a blessing in disguise.

“We cut the cancer out.”

