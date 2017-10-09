Michael Bisping Relentlessly Attacked Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 Press Conference

               

October 9, 2017
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was trying with all his might to get a reaction out of Georges St-Pierre at their UFC 217 Kick-off Press Conference on Friday. He managed to get the former welterweight champ to respond during the press conference by taunting him and hurling insult after insult in his direction.

Following the press conference, Bisping and St-Pierre faced off for photographers, but push came to shove, literally, when Bisping got a little too handsy for the Canadian. 

Check out the fiery words that Bisping spewed at St-Pierre during the press conference in the video above.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

