Michael Bisping Predicts He’ll Knock George St-Pierre Out

The middleweight title fight between champion Michael Bisping and former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre is back on and has a date. The two will meet in the UFC 217 main event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4 in New York City. Bisping announced the news during Wednesday’s edition of UFC Tonight.

“The Count” didn’t just reveal the date of the super-fight, he gave his prediction for the bout’s outcome. Bisping predicted that he would knock the Canadian out.

“Georges St-Pierre is very, very exciting. Some of his performances inside the Octagon have been stellar. This is not an easy fight for me,” he said during this week’s edition of UFC Tonight.

“My job is to win this fight, and win this fight I will,” said Bisping. “I will stop his takedowns. I will jab his face up. I will follow it up with the right hand. The left-high kick will go high kind of like Jon Jones and DC (Daniel Cormier). Georges St-Pierre will fall flat into the Octagon. He will be asleep and I will be the winner.”

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC 217 takes place on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will be St-Pierre’s first time back in the cage since November 2013. When “Rush” stepped away from the sport he was riding a 12-fight winning streak.

