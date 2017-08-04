HOT OFF THE WIRE
Sergio Pettis - UFC 181

featuredSergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno Make Weight in Mexico City for UFC Fight Night 114

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

featuredTyron Woodley Demands That Dana White Publicly Apologize to Him

Michael Bisping Predicts He’ll Knock George St-Pierre Out

August 4, 2017
NoNo Comments

The middleweight title fight between champion Michael Bisping and former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre is back on and has a date. The two will meet in the UFC 217 main event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4 in New York City. Bisping announced the news during Wednesday’s edition of UFC Tonight.

“The Count” didn’t just reveal the date of the super-fight, he gave his prediction for the bout’s outcome. Bisping predicted that he would knock the Canadian out.

“Georges St-Pierre is very, very exciting. Some of his performances inside the Octagon have been stellar. This is not an easy fight for me,” he said during this week’s edition of UFC Tonight.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Says His Fight With Georges St-Pierre is ‘Official’ for UFC 217 in New York

“My job is to win this fight, and win this fight I will,” said Bisping. “I will stop his takedowns. I will jab his face up. I will follow it up with the right hand. The left-high kick will go high kind of like Jon Jones and DC (Daniel Cormier). Georges St-Pierre will fall flat into the Octagon. He will be asleep and I will be the winner.”

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC 217 takes place on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will be St-Pierre’s first time back in the cage since November 2013. When “Rush” stepped away from the sport he was riding a 12-fight winning streak.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Sergio Pettis - UFC 181

Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno Make Weight ...

Aug 04, 2017NoNo Comments16 Views

The UFC Fight Night 114 main event showdown between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno is set for Mexico City after both fighters made weight without issue.

Justin Rader Expects ‘...

Justin Rader will challenge for his first major MMA

Aug 04, 2017

Paulie Malignaggi Officiall...

Paulie Malignaggi is no longer part of Conor McGregor's

Aug 03, 2017
Paulie Malignaggi

Conor McGregor Sparring Par...

Conor McGregor's sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi is angry after

Aug 03, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA