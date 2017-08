Michael Bisping on Georges St-Pierre: ‘This is Not an Easy Fight for Me’

Michael Bisping on Wednesday said that he is putting his middleweight strap on the line against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 in New York, but he readily admitted that “this is not an easy fight for me.”

