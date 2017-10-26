               

Michael Bisping on Georges St-Pierre: ‘I see more aggression out of my wife’

October 26, 2017
In advance of the three world title bouts, UFC hosted a media conference call on Thursday featuring main event athletes Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre.

Bisping was his usual self, firing right between the eyes at St-Pierre with both barrels, claiming, “I see more aggression out of my wife Christmas shopping than we’re going to see out of Georges.”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping putting his middleweight belt on the line against returning former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre. In the other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey’s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

