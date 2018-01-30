HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredStipe Miocic Sits Atop UFC 220 Fighter Salaries

featuredRonda Rousey Officially Joins WWE, Makes First Appearance at Royal Rumble

featuredJacare Souza Blasts Derek Brunson with Head Kick, Finishes with Punches in UFC on FOX 27 Main Event

UFC on FOX 27 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Michael Bisping Not Fighting at UFC London; Is He Done?

January 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

Despite all the rumors swirling around Michael Bisping and his contemplating retirement versus fighting one more time, it appears that the former UFC middleweight champion is not going to fight at UFC Fight Night 127 in London as many had hoped.

Vitor Belfort, who is planning on retiring after his next UFC fight, the final bout on his current contract, tried and tried to goad Bisping into a dual-retirement bout at UFC London. Bisping absolutely refused to fight Belfort.

“He’s a known drug cheat. I don’t like the guy. I find him to be a hypocrite,” Bisping said when shooting down the idea of fighting Belfort. “It’s his last fight, he’s probably going to juice like crazy again anyway cause who gives a f–k? I failed, so what? Retired, gone, done.”

Michael BispingMore recently, speculation put Bisping in the Octagon opposite former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. It was a fight that Bisping was receptive to, particularly since Evans had recently been trying to rekindle his career as a middleweight.

The bout doesn’t appear to have materialized, though, as Bisping recently indicated that his impression was that Evans was making the move back to 205 pounds and he did not want to fight at light heavyweight.

“I believe he has officially gone back up to 205,” Bisping said on his most recent “Believe You Me” podcast. He went on to say, “I may or may not be fighting again,” leaving his fighting future in limbo. Bisping’s podcast guest, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier pressed him on it, however, leaving Bisping to say, “More than likely, I will be fighting again.”

Michael Bisping Leaves No Doubts About Fighting at UFC London

There is no doubt about London, however. Bisping has said that it is a dream scenario for him to fight his final bout in front of his fellow Brits in London, but it appears that scenario is not coming to fruition.

“Don’t buy tickets to see me fight in London,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I’m not fighting. Just spoke with UFC.”

If Bisping decides to fight one more time, it certainly has to be disappointing to finalize the decision that it won’t be on the UFC London fight card in March. 

“One doesn’t want to go out on the last fight (he lost via knockout to Kelvin Gastelum) being the lasting impression on my MMA career. Also, I feel I owe it to the U.K. fans because they were so supportive throughout my career and I always envisioned, in my mind, having that retirement fight in London and there it is. It’s on a plate. I just need to take it,” Bisping said last week.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans to Make Conor McGregor Earn Title Shot

“I like the fight (on offer). It’s not a case of the time or the opponent or anything like that. It’s either am I going to continue fighting or am I not? I promised my wife a long time ago that I was done fighting, promised a ton of people, but I still seem to be slogging on and doing it.”

So it’s not exactly clear where the disconnect is on Bisping not fighting in London. Bisping hinted at Evans perhaps wanting to fight at light heavyweight and him wanting to remain at middleweight, although that wasn’t crystal clear. But does it mean he is retiring? He wouldn’t fully commit to that, either.

For now, we’re still waiting for the final chapter of Bisping’s career to written.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA