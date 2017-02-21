HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

Michael Bisping Not Ducking Contenders, but Wants Georges St-Pierre Fight

February 21, 2017
5 Comments

Michael Bisping is still a few months removed from his Octagon return, but there’s no avoiding talk about his next opponent when there are some many options in front of him.

Bisping has defended his UFC middleweight championship once since taking it from Luke Rockhold last June. That lone defense was not, however, against a top contender. The UFC wanted him to fight Dan Henderson in Hendo’s retirement fight, which he did. Bisping won a five-round unanimous decision.

He has since been on the shelf dealing with a knee injury, but that hasn’t stopped everyone from talking about his next opponent, largely because there is a log jam at the top of the middleweight division and Bisping’s next opponent may not come from those fighters currently in the mix. 

When former UFC welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre was negotiating his Octagon return last year, the focus was largely on a move to middleweight, potentially challenging Bisping in his first fight in more than three years. Now that St-Pierre has inked a new deal with the UFC, the focus is again on Bisping. It’s not an opportunity that Bisping is willing to pass up, critics be damned.

TRENDING > Was Cris Cyborg Treated Unfairly by the Media and Fans?

“I’ve never ducked anybody, and certainly now that I’ve got the belt, you can’t do that,” Bisping said during a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered. “Of course, now when you’re in that position, you want to try and make smart business choices, but you got to fight the best guys.

“After I won the belt off of Luke Rockhold, the UFC called me a couple of days later and offered me Dan Henderson, and I know that ruffled a few feathers in the middleweight division. Now, people want more than ever for me to face the number one contender. Great, I want to do that. I don’t want my legacy to be somebody who avoids the best guys.”

Yoel Romero is currently sitting atop the middleweight rankings, awaiting a title shot, but the likes of Jacare Souza aren’t far behind, also clamoring for a shot at the belt.

Georges St-Pierre and Michael BispingAnd it’s not that Bisping wants to avoid fighting them, but after years of paying his dues in the Octagon, if a big money fight (which a St-Pierre fight surely would be) presents itself, he’s going to jump on it. Despite his decade-plus UFC tenure, Bisping hasn’t had a blockbuster bout that has paid him the big bucks.

“If they offer me the No. 1 contender, I’ll take the No. 1 contender,” he continued. “If they offer me GSP, listen, I’d be a fool not to take GSP. Of course, I’d take GSP. If they were to offer that fight, as I said, there’s been no word of that yet. I hope they do.”

He thinks moving up to middleweight and challenging the champ after more than three years on the sideline wouldn’t be the smartest move for St-Pierre’s career, but Bisping is all for it.

“GSP kind of had a tough fight against Johny Hendricks last time out. I think spending three years away, coming back, stepping up a weight class, fighting me; I think that’s a bad idea for Georges St-Pierre. If he wants to do it, God bless.”

While Bisping is expected back by summer, it’s unclear how soon St-Pierre will be ready to make his return. Speculation centers on the third quarter of 2017, but nothing has been made official. So it is possible that Bisping could get a title defense in before St-Pierre gets back in the Octagon. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Liam McGeary - Bellator 134

Liam McGeary Looking Forward to Ripping Heads...

Feb 21, 2017No Comments14 Views

On February 24, Liam McGeary (11-1) takes on Chris Fields (11-7-1) in the 205-pound main event of Bellator 173 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Cris Cyborg

Was Cris Cyborg Treated Unf...

Cris Cyborg was exonerated by USADA for an anti-doping

Feb 21, 2017

Derrick Lewis Says Foot is ...

Derrick Lewis on Tuesday revealed that he broke his

Feb 21, 2017
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

Ronda Rousey Goes to Prison...

Ronda Rousey is forgoing a return to the Octagon

Feb 21, 2017
  • McGraw

    Start defending your title first before asking for money fights.

  • TheCerealKiller

    No, just no.

  • TheHendryx

    All Bisping does is duck contenders.

  • danksy

    now that fighters are seeing how much money can be made headlining big PPvS…its not about the belts, its about the biggest draw. If you are champ and YOU are not a big draw….then you got to fight someone that is. GSP return match is guaranteed over 1 million in buys, while Bisping fighting any top contender would be lucky to do a third of that.

  • Trip

    Can’t blame him for wanting at least 1 money fight before he loses the belt. I don’t think he’s necessarily ducking anyone, he just wants the biggest payday possible. We all would do the same exact thing!!

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA