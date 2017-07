Michael Bisping Makes Pick, Breaks Down Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping previews the interim middleweight championship fight between No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero and No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker at UFC 213. Find out who the champ has winning in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Reveals Details from Home Invasion in First Interview Since UFC 207

Follow along for full UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, July 8, on MMAWeekly.com.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram