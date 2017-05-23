HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre - UFC 111

featuredDana White: Georges St-Pierre Wants to Fight for UFC Welterweight Title

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Punching Angela Magana Incident Caught on Video

Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

Amanda Nunes

featuredAmanda Nunes Hints at New UFC 213 Main Event, and It’s Not Her Fight

Michael Bisping: Looks Like Georges St-Pierre Isn’t Happening, Interim Title Fight Likely

May 23, 2017
4 Comments

Though he hasn’t spoken directly with UFC president Dana White about it yet, middleweight champion Michael Bisping has come to the realization that his fight with Georges St-Pierre is likely not happening and an interim middleweight title fight is in the offing.

White has publicly stated that the Bisping vs. St-Pierre fight is now off the table after St-Pierre said he wouldn’t be ready to fight until at least November. He instead wanted to match Bisping against Yoel Romero for the middleweight strap.

Bisping has been busy filming a movie and taking care of other business, so he has yet to talk personally with White, but in addition to realizing the St-Pierre fight is likely off, he admitted that his knee won’t allow him to fight Romero, or anyone else, anytime soon.

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off“I know they’re trying to move on from the GSP fight. From my understanding, it looks like the GSP fight isn’t happening,” Bisping said during a recent episode of his podcast. “I’ve yet to have a discussion with them about this. From my understanding, Georges still wants to fight me and I still want to fight Georges. So this is what I want to know: I want to know what the problem is. It seems the UFC have moved on, they got tired of waiting or whatever. But, to my understanding, the fight was never gonna really happen in July anyway. I heard that from some sources right at the start. They said, ‘we’re hoping for July 8th, but it’s probably not gonna be that.’

“Now they’re saying they want to do a fight in July and I said my knee isn’t gonna be ready in July. Certainly is nowhere near gonna be ready. (St-Pierre) isn’t gonna be ready until October or November. So to me, that plays perfectly, but I know UFC want me to fight and they’re saying if I can’t fight, they’re gonna do an interim title fight.”

Bisping still intends to lobby for the St-Pierre fight, but if the UFC does an interim title fight, as White has said they are now eyeing, Bisping will likely be forced to fight the winner. He may not like the idea of losing out on the substantial payday that a St-Pierre fight would represent, Bisping agrees with White that the likely match-up for any interim title fight would be Romero versus streaking contender Robert Whittaker.

“I’m assuming that they’re probably gonna do an interim title fight, but I’ve got to speak to Dana, but I can’t fight in July,” Bisping said, adding his thoughts on a match-up. “Probably Whittaker vs. Yoel. If I were the matchmakers, that’s what I would do.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Cited for Battery, but Not Arrested

“Whittaker, we all know this, he’s on an absolute tear. I’ve got nothing against Robert Whittaker. Fine young man, great fighter, fights hard, got a lot of respect for him. Can’t say the same about Yoel. Yoel is certainly not on my Christmas card list. We all know my thoughts on him. He’s a scumbag, he’s a cheat, and that’s about that. So if they do fight, I’m hoping Whittaker beats the brains out of him. Then I’ll beat Whittaker up soundly.”

The UFC has yet to make an official announcement, but everything is pointing toward Romero vs. Whittaker for an interim belt.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Yoel Romero Takes On Robert Whittaker For Int...

May 24, 2017No Comments22 Views

While Michael Bisping is on the mend, top 185-pound contender Yoel Romero and No. 3 ranked Robert Whittaker will fight for an interim belt at UFC 213

Max Holloway Taps Out Cub S...

Watch Max Holloway's Performance of the Night victory over

May 23, 2017
Amir Khan

Now Focused Full Time on Fi...

Having fulfilled two years of National Service, Amir Khan

May 23, 2017
Dana White and Cris Cyborg

Dana White Addresses Cris C...

UFC president Dana White on Tuesday addressed the Cris

May 23, 2017
  • macarrech

    hahahahahaha. what a joke. Interim titles are worthless and he knows it. Strip him of the title if he dont want to fight.

  • Johnny Sanchez

    I never heard anything about the knee until they said he had to fight Yoel. Funny how that happens.

  • Muhammad Cujo A. Hakim II

    “Bottom line is.. with an “interim” fight, I get to avoid Yoel at least one more time and allow the ufc to create an opportunity for him to lose, or to get disqualified! So you see… it’s not reeeeally a “knee” issue… it’s more of a “need” more bs avoidance of Yoel, issue!”

  • yas

    bok bok bok bok……..

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA